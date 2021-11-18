Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has said he has “total faith” in Boris Johnson’s judgement following the Commons sleaze scandal which has damaged the reputations of MPs in the eyes of many.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Raab said he believes the proposals to change the rules on external work for MPs that the government passed this week will help to solve the crisis in the eyes of the public.

The deputy PM told the BBC: "After a difficult week or so we are gripping the problem and dealing with these issues".