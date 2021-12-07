Raab rejects claims of ‘dysfunctional and chaotic’ Afghanistan evacuation

Dominic Raab has refused to recognise suggestions that the UK's withdrawal from Afghanistan was "dysfunctional and chaotic".

Appearing on BBC Breakfast amid damaging claims from a whistleblower about the failures of Britain’s evacuation, the former foreign secretary refused to be drawn on the quotes.

"It was certainly a huge operational challenge given the pressures on the ground," Mr Raab said.

"If you look at the results, they did an incredible job under frankly the most difficult conditions," he added, speaking of the joint effort between British forces.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.