Dominic Raab has been defended by the UK's armed forces minister amid criticism over failing to make a phone call about evacuating Afghan translators from Kabul.

The foreign secretary was said to be "too busy" to speak to his counterpart in Afghanistan, with a junior minister being asked to do so instead.

However, Defence Minister James Heappey has suggested that "one phone call" would not have changed the outcome of the situation.

“I don’t think that any one phone call at the back end of last week would have changed the trajectory,” he said.