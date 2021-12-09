Dominic Raab told to ‘eat his words’ for calling feminists ‘obnoxious bigots’

Dominic Raab has been told to “eat his words” after branding feminists “obnoxious bigots” a decade ago.

Appearing in front of MPs and peers on the Joint Committee on Human Rights, chairman Harriet Harman told Mr Raab “we have a bit of clearing the air to do”.

“You basically described feminists as amongst the most obnoxious bigots,” she said, referencing comments he made in 2011.

“I think it’s fair enough for us to allow you the opportunity, so that we can respect you knowing that you respect us, to just eat those words.”

Sign up to our newsletters here.