'Consistent with guidance at time': Raab defends garden 'party' photo

Dominic Raab defended a photograph capturing Boris and Carrie Johnson and up to 17 other staff members seemingly having drinks in the Downing Street garden during the first lockdown.

The deputy prime minister told Sky News: "This is a place of work, sometimes in many work situations, particularly given the pressure that the number 10 team were under, they might have a drink after the formal business is ended

"That is not anything to do with the social mixing rule and it's consistent with the guidance at the time."

