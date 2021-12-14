Dominic Raab clashed with presenters on Good Morning Britain after admitting he got the number of people in hospital with omicron wrong.

The deputy prime minister told Sky News that 250 were in hospital with the Covid variant, before telling BBC News it was nine.

During an appearance on ITV later on Tuesday morning, he clarified that the correct number is actually 10, before clashing with host Adil Ray.

“I understand you like ranting at your politicians in the morning,” Raab said, before explaining why he got the figures wrong.

