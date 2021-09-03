Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said he has had "good conversations" with the Qatari Emir and foreign minister of Qatar about the possibility of reopening the airport in Kabul "in the near future".

Raab said: "I don’t think we’re yet able to say anything formal but that’s looking like it may happen," on the possibility of reopening the Hamid Karzai International Airport

The foreign secretary remains under pressure surrounding the timing of a holiday he took to Crete while the Taliban were beginning to make gains in Afghanistan.