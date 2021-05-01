Dominic Raab tells Labour and Angela Rayner to get out of ‘social media echo chamber’

Dominic Raab told Angela Rayner to get out of her "social media echo chamber" during a fiery exchange at PMQs.

The deputy Labour leader had questioned if the government's sanctions on Russia are enough, sparking Mr Raab to hit back by reeling off their impact.

"I'll tell you what this prime minister has done... the ruble plummeting, the Russian stock market at record-lows," the deputy PM said, before praising the UK public for signing up to house Ukrainian refugees.

"While she's in her social media echo chamber, that's what this government has been doing."

