Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab repeatedly dodged commenting on a leaked report that claims the government will make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for frontline NHS workers.

The government is expected to unveil the new policy today that will see health service workers given a deadline of next spring to be double-jabbed against the disease.

During a BBC Breakfast interview this morning Mr Raab refused to comment on the leak.

He repeatedly dodges providing presenter Sally Nugent with an answer when pressed.

"You’re asking me the same question via a different route with all of your journalistic cunning,” Mr Raab added.

