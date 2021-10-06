Justice secretary Dominic Raab appeared to suggest misogyny can be “a woman against a man”, as he was challenged over the government’s approach to tackling harassment and violence against women.

Boris Johnson has ruled out making misogyny a hate crime – arguing it would overload the justice system and make the fight against rape and domestic violence harder.

Raab told BBC Breakfast: “So I think insults and of course misogyny is absolutely wrong – whether it’s a man against a woman, or a woman against a man.”