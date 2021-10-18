Dominic Raab has suggested that female MPs suffer "particularly vile" abuse on social media.

The deputy prime minister was speaking in the wake of the murder of Sir David Amess, who was stabbed to death last Friday.

"Talking to female colleagues that have come off, for example, Twitter because of the abuse they get - the abuse, the risk, the threat, the vilification against women is particularly worse and particularly vile," he told Good Morning Britain.

Mr Raab also revealed that he has received three threats “to life and limb” in the past 24 months.

