Dominic Raab briefly admits No 10 event was a ‘party’ before backtracking

Dominic Raab says claims that a “party” was held in “his honour” on the 20th May is “ridiculous” and added that he “wasn’t invited and didn’t attend”.

The former chief adviser told Sky News that after Mr Johnson’s private secretary Martin Reynolds sent the party invitation to Downing Street staff, “a very senior official replied by email saying the invite broke the rules”.

Quizzed on Sky News whether the prime minister should resign if he misled Parliament, he said: “I’m not going to speculate on hypotheticals. I’m confident he’s been straightforward with the House of Commons.”

Sign up to our newsletters here