Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab repeatedly refused to answer questions on the timing of his holiday to Crete during the Foreign Select Committee.

SNP MP Stewart McDonald and Labour MP Chris Bryant probed Raab over the timing of his holiday plans to compare the dates chronologically to the fall of Afghanistan.

The Conservative MP refused to provide specific details including the date he left the UK and said he "would not have gone away, with the benefit of hindsight”.

Raab also told the committee he was unsure how many people who are eligible for resettlement under existing schemes remain stranded in Afghanistan.