Dominic Raab, the justice secretary, has announced that the government is to invest £30 million to "make the streets safer at night", with the money spent on CCTV and "better lighting". Speaking at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester on Tuesday, Mr Raab said that making communities safer to stop women "looking over their shoulder" when walking home at night is his "number one priority". The Esher and Walton MP's comments come after Wayne Couzens received a whole-life prison sentence last week raping and murdering Sarah Everard, who was kidnapped as she walked home from a friend's house in March.