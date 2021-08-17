Dominic Raab claims no one saw the swift Taliban takeover in Afghanistan “coming”.

The foreign secretary said that had the UK government suspected it, they would have taken action earlier.

It comes after Raad admitted in "retrospect" he should not have holidayed abroad amid Kabul’s crisis.

“We’ve monitored this very carefully, but the truth is across the world people were caught by surprise,” he told Sky News.

“I haven’t spoken to an international interlocutor, including countries in the region, over the last week, who hasn’t been surprised”.

It comes after Mr Raab admitted to being “surprised“ by the speed of the Taliban takeover.