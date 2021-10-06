Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has defended the controversial £20 cut to Universal Credit, which begins to be implemented from Wednesday, October 6th.

Speaking at the Manchester conference, he said the measure was “always intended to be temporary” to help support low-income households through the pandemic with it being “the right thing to do as we come through this pandemic”.

Mr Raab continued: “We ultimately want to avoid the benefits and the welfare trap and encourage people to get back into work and of course the UC system was designed to help incentivize people into work.”