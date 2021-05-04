CNN host Don Lemon has apologised to viewers and erupted at his colleague Chris Cuomo following an interview with contributor Rick Santorum, who has faced growing calls to leave the network after his widely condemned remarks about Native Americans.

Santorum said “there was nothing here” when European colonisers “birthed a nation from nothing” upon arriving in what would later become the US.

The former senator also added: “we have Native Americans but candidly there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”