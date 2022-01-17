Donald Trump admits US election defeat in first rally of 2022

Donald Trump admitted he lost the 2020 US election to Joe Biden in his first rally of 2022.

The former president, who has previously called the result a "big lie", was speaking to a crowd in Arizona.

"If you win Ohio and Florida, you always win. We won Ohio and Florida," Mr Trump said.

"If you win a certain number of states having to do with legislatures, we won all of them... the only thing we didn't win was the election."

Sign up to our newsletters here.