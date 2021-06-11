A man selling ice cream in Pakistan has been likened to ex-president Donald Trump by local residents, in a video which has since been shared online. Filmed in Sahiwal, Punjab, the clip shows the vendor in white clothes next to his cart, singing the ingredients of his ice creams in Urdu. The ‘doppelganger’ is reportedly in his mid-40s and has albinism, a lack of the pigment melanin which is responsible for adding colour to the hair, skin and eyes. It can also affect eyesight.