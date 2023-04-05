Watch in full: Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago speech after historic criminal charges

Donald Trump addressed his supporters on Tuesday 4 April after his arraignment in New York where he was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a hush money investigation.

His appearance in a Manhattan courtroom was a stunning - and humbling - spectacle for the first ex-president to ever face criminal charges.

Just hours later, Mr Trump returned to his Mar-a-Lago residence to make a searing speech, where he lashed out at the judge overseeing his case and told supporters “our country is going to hell”.

