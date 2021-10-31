Donald Trump performed the “tomahawk chop” alongside baseball fans at Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday evening.

Standing next to his wife, Melania, the former president could be seen chopping with Atlanta Braves supporters ahead of their game against the Houston Astros.

Ahead of his appearance, Trump released a statement thanking the Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred for the invite, but shortly after, MLB denied making the invitation and suggested instead that “he requested to attend the game.”

The Braves won 3-2 in Game 4, taking a 3-1 series lead.

