The awarding of an honorary black belt in taekwondo to Donald Trump has been widely mocked after images of the ceremony appeared on Facebook.

The former US president was handed the honorary black belt by the World Taekwondo Headquarters (WTH), which is located in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday at Mar-a-Lago.

A picture of Mr Trump and WTH president Lee Dong-sup appeared on the sports body’s Facebook to honour the Florida homeowner, who said he was a fan of the martial art.

