Former US president Donald Trump said Border Patrol agents who threatened migrants on horseback did ‘one hell of a job’ during a rally in Georgia.

The controversial comments come after Border Patrol agents were photographed using horse reins to threaten Haitian migrants and were filmed berating them with the White House condemning the images.

Mr. Trump said, “most people would say they were doing one hell of a job, don’t you think?” to massive applause from the crowd with him saying the condemning of the agents “wouldn’t have happened if I was president”.