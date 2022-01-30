Donald Trump makes election promise to pardon January 6 rioters

Donald Trump has teased the prospect of pardons for the rioters who participated in the deadly Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol if he returns to the White House.

The former president made the comments during a rally in Conroe, Texas, on Saturday night.

"If I run and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6th fairly," Mr Trump said.

"And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly."

