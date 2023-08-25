Donald Trump has claimed he did “nothing wrong” after being arrested on 13 charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

“What has taken place here is a travesty of justice. We did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong” the former president said, from the steps of his plane in Atlanta.

Mr Trump went on to repeat previous false statements that there was ‘election interference’ in the 2020 presidential election

The former president turned himself in just after 7.30pm arriving in a large motorcade. He has had a booking mug shot taken which is yet to be released.