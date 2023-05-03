Trump poses for photographers to get perfect shot as he plays golf in Scotland

Donald Trump was seen stopping to retake a shot to allow waiting photographers to get their perfect picture as he played a round of golf at his Turnberry resort in South Ayrshire on Tuesday, 2 May.

The former US president has travelled to Scotland to open his new golf course in his first overseas trip since he was indicted in New York on criminal charges in a hush money scheme.

On the third green, Mr Trump asked a waiting crowd for their thoughts on his shot.

