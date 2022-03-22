Kid Rock has claimed there are “a ton” of prominent people in Hollywood who are “closeted” Donald Trump supporters.

The musician, real name Robert James Richie, made the claims during an interview with far-right Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night.

When asked by Carlson if there are other showbiz stars who share his pro-Trump views, Richie claimed that during the 2020 election the former president's aides would privately name “Hollywood people” who were “in the closet”.

"Yeah there’s a ton of ’em... me and Trump talk about them a lot," he added.

Sign up to our newsletters.