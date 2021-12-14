Donald Trump Jr sent desperate texts to Mark Meadows during Capitol riot urging Trump to act

The committee investigating January 6 has revealed that Donald Trump Jr. texted Mark Meadows during the Capitol riot, urging President Trump to take action.

This comes as the House select committee unanimously supported a contempt of Congress charge for the former White House chief of staff, who ceased cooperation with the panel after turning over his texts.

Begging his father to address the rioters, Mr Trump Jr. texted Mr Meadows, “He has to condemn this s***. He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand.”

