Donald Trump has accused Ketanji Brown Jackson of being "unbelievably disrespectful" towards Republican senators during her Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

The former US president was speaking at a rally in Georgia when he criticised Ms Brown Jackson, who endured four days of questioning from the Senate Judiciary Committee last week.

"Judge Jackson was unbelievably disrespectful to Republican senators that in many cases were really nicely asking questions," Mr Trump told the crowd.

"She had total disdain and even hatred for them."

