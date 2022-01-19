Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara, has hit out at President Joe Biden for “not showing up” for a quarter of his time in the White House.

She also suggested that Trump worked “all day, every day” for just $1 per year.

“I’m old enough to remember when we had a president that worked all day, every day for the American people,” Lara said.

“I’m struggling to figure out any job where you can just not show up for a quarter of the days and keep your job,” she added, attacking Biden.

Sign up to our newsletters here.