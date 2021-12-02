Donald Trump has claimed he is "not a fan" of Meghan Markle, suggesting that Prince Harry has been "used horribly".

The former president of the United States was interviewed by Nigel Farage on GB News, when he made a number of comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

"I'm not a fan of hers, I wasn't from day one. I think Harry has been used horribly. I think someday, he will regret it," Trump said of Markle.

"I think she's very disrespectful to the Queen, who is such a great woman, such a great person."

Sign up to our newsletters here.