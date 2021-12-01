Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been".

Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.

"They'll wait until after the Olympics I presume and perhaps something will happen.

"It's not good if you're there and you have bombers flying ver your country," he added.

Mr Trump also said the US "is not respected anymore."

Sign up to our newsletters.