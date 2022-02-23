Donald Trump claims ‘genius’ Putin wouldn’t threaten Ukraine if he was in power

Donald Trump has stated that Vladimir Putin’s aggression towards Ukraine wouldn’t have happened if he was still president.

The former US president, 75, spoke on Tuesday, 22 February, and shockingly called the Russian leader’s current moves “genius”.

However, he added that he believes the international crisis between the two countries wouldn’t have happened under the Republican firebrand's administration.

He also called Putin’s actions “wonderful”, stating: “Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine, Ukraine declares it as independent, oh, that’s wonderful”.

