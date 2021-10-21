Former president Donald Trump has announced that he will launch his own social media app and news company to compete with “big tech”.

The move comes nine months after he was banned from several social media platforms for his role in the 6 January US Capitol riots that left five people dead.

The new company, named Trump Media & Technology Group, will launch its own app called “TRUTH Social”.

TRUTH is currently or pre-order in the Apple app store and will only be available to invited guests during a Beta launch in November.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here.