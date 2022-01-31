Trump calls for 'biggest protest ever' if prosecutors investigating him do 'anything illegal'

Donald Trump called for the “biggest protests ever” in Washington, DC and across the country if the prosecutors investigating him do “anything illegal”.

Speaking at a rally in Texas, the former President seemed to connect the investigations to his baseless theory that the 2020 election was stolen.

“If these radical, vicious, racist prosecutors do anything wrong or illegal, I hope we are going to have in this country the biggest protest we have ever had in Washington DC, in New York, in Atlanta and elsewhere because our country and our elections are corrupt,” he said.

