Donald Trump suggests America 'is going to hell' at Arizona rally

Defeated former US President Donald Trump held his first major campaign rally of 2022 in Arizona on Monday (17 January).

In his speech, he hinted towards a potential 2024 presidential comeback, suggesting the nation has been hijacked by “horrible people” as he hit out at Joe Biden and Dr Anthony Fauci.

Before Mr Trump made his way on stage, a reporter from Newsmax asked what he wanted to communicate to the country.

“It’s a message of love. Our country is going to hell,” the ex-president responded.

