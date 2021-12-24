Donald Trump says 'vaccine is one of greatest achievements of mankind'

Donald Trump said the “vaccine is one of greatest achievements of man kind” days after he confirmed he’s received the booster.

The former president spoke to conservative commentator Candace Owens on Wednesday and praised his administration for the vaccine rollout, saying: “I came up with a vaccine in less than nine months. It was supposed to take five to 12 years”.

Trump continued: “The results of the vaccine are very good. And if you do get it, it’s a very minor form. People aren’t dying when they take their vaccine.”

