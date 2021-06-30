Watch live as Donald Trump visits US-Mexico border

Donald Trump is due to visit the US-Mexico border on Wednesday as he seeks to reclaim the spotlight amid waves of Republican attacks on President Joe Biden.

The former president is accompanying Texas Governor Greg Abbott to an unfinished section of border wall near Weslaco, at the southern tip of Texas.

This trip will be Trump’s second public appearance of the week, having lambasted the Biden administration over immigration policy at a rally in Ohio last Saturday - his first since leaving the White House.