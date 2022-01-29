Teenager and man stabbed to death in Doncaster town centre

A 17-year-old and a man have been stabbed to death in Doncaster after an “altercation” in the town centre.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Silver Street at 2.39 am on Saturday after two men and a teenager had been stabbed outside a licensed premises, South Yorkshire Police said.

One of the men, aged 21, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims were taken to the hospital, where the 17-year-old died shortly after.

Police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the incident.