Driver runs over man while doing donuts on Manhattan street

A driver doing donuts on a Manhattan street slammed into a bystander who appeared to be trying to film the reckless act, leaving him with serious injuries.

In footage shared by the NYPD, the red Infiniti Sedan can be seen performing in front of a crowd, as a number of people with their phones surround the vehicle.

After the driver narrowly misses one, a second person isn’t so lucky, falling under the wheels of the car.

The victim suffered a fractured skull, brain injury and severe trauma to the body in the incident.

