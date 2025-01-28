Doomsday Clock update moves the planet one second closer to apocalypse

The 'Doomsday Clock' has been set to 89 seconds to midnight, the closest it has ever been to symbolising global catastrophe.

Unveiled Tuesday (28 January) by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, the clock highlights threats like nuclear disaster, climate change, disinformation, and artificial intelligence.

"We set the clock closer to midnight because we do not see sufficient progress, positive progress on the global challenges we face, including nuclear risk, climate change, biological threats, and advances in disruptive technologies," said Daniel Holz, Chair of the Bulletin's Science and Security Board.