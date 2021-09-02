Two coronavirus vaccines “halves the risk of adults suffering from long Covid”, a new study has suggested.

King’s College London researchers also found that being admitted to hospital with the virus was 73% less likely.

The chances of severe coronavirus symptoms were reduced by almost a third in the fully vaccinated.

“Vaccinations are massively reducing the chances of people getting Long Covid in two ways," lead investigator of the Zoe Covid study Professor Tim Spector said.

“Firstly, by reducing the risk of any symptoms by eight-to-10-fold and then by halving the chances of any infection turning into long Covid, if it does happen.”