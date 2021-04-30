Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris and the first second gentleman of the United States, was seen waving and blowing kisses to his spouse ahead of a joint session of Congress addressed by President Joe Biden. In the clip, Emhoff, who was sitting in the audience with a face mask, waved and blew kisses at Harris before patting his heart and sneaking in one final wave. The vice president, standing alongside Speaker Nancy Pelosi, returned the gestures with a subtle wave a short while later.