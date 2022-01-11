Boris Johnson should resign if it is shown he broke lockdown rules, the leader of Conservatives in Scotland has said.

Douglas Ross said the prime minister should make clear immediately whether he attended a drinks event in the garden of 10 Downing Street on 20 May 2020, at a time when Britons were allowed to meet only one other person outdoors.

Downing Street has insisted that it will not comment on allegations relating to the event while an inquiry is under way by Whitehall mandarin Sue Gray into a number of alleged parties.

