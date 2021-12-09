Watch live as Tory minister grilled by MPs on No 10 parties

Michael Ellis, the paymaster general, is answering urgent questions on a cabinet investigation into Downing Street Christmas parties.

Alleged lockdown gatherings have caused outrage across the country, following a leaked video of government advisors joking and laughing about the topic days after it was said to have happened last year.

Boris Johnson, however, has repeatedly denied any party was held at No 10 on 18 December 2020, despite facing tough questions over the suggestion during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday.

