‘Action can be taken’ if unlawful parties were held at No 10, security minister says

Security Minister Damian Hinds has suggested that “action can be taken” if reports of Downing Street parties taking place the night before Prince Philip’s funeral are true.

New allegations suggest that two gatherings, which featured alcohol and loud music, happened inside No 10 less than 24 hours before the Queen was pictured mourning her late husband alone.

“If the details in this story turn out to be true, then people are going to form their judgments,” Mr Hinds said.

“If individuals appear to have been guilty of wrongdoing, then action can be taken.”

