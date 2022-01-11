Watch live as Labour asks urgent question in parliament about No10 party

Labour will ask an urgent question in the House of Commons today (11 January) on the latest No10 party revelations.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is amongst those alleged to have attended a gathering in the garden of Downing Street on 20 May 2020, when the UK was in lockdown.

At the time, rules stated that only two people could meet up outside, while the public were urged to stay indoors.

It is alleged that around 40 members of staff attended the No10 party, which even encouraged people to bring their own “booze”.

