Government ordered Brits to stay at home just 55 minutes before No10 party took place

Footage has resurfaced of Oliver Dowden urging the British public not to meet outdoors at the height of lockdown - just 55 minutes before Downing Street staff had a party.

The cabinet minister issued the warning on TV less than an hour before 40 people gathered in the garden of No.10 on 20 May 2020.

It is alleged that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie, attended.

“Staying alert for the vast majority of people still means staying at home as much as possible,” Dowden said during the Downing Street press conference.

