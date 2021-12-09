MP calls for No 10 party attendees to be sacked after nearly missing son’s birth in lockdown

Labour MP Chris Elmore emotionally called for any MP who attended the alleged Downing Street Christmas parties to be sacked, explaining that he nearly missed the birth of his son because he was following lockdown rules.

He made the call during a session of urgent questions in the House of Commons on Thursday.

“Because I was following rules, I almost missed the birth of my son. I was told I had to protect nurses and hospital staff,” Elmore said.

“Just five weeks before, it would seem Downing Street was holding soirées, or gatherings, or parties.”

