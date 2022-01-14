Security minister asked ‘what public should think’ about No 10 party held as Queen mourned

Security Minister Damian Hinds was asked “what the public should think” about Downing Street staff partying on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral, where the Queen was forced to say farewell to her late husband alone.

Not only was the UK in a period of national mourning in April 2021, but it was also under lockdown restrictions, which the alleged party would have breached.

“The reaction that people will have over their breakfast this morning - or as they travel to work - I’m sure everybody will be shocked by what they read,” Hinds said.

